PULLMAN, Wash. — Coffee is a must during finals week.

When WSU students walked into The Bookie on Tuesday morning to pick up their favorite Starbucks drink, they were greeted by not only the energy charged aroma, but also WSU men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith.

Smith gave up an hour of his time to give students pep talks as finals week ramps up.

“It was definitely nice to kind of get out of the mindset of sad finals and see this with free coffee too," said WSU student Emily Boothman. "Basketball of all things!” she exclaimed.

WSU basketball player Marvin Cannon stopped by.

“It was just really strong for me," said of his talk with Smith with a laugh.

"Just finished taking an exam. Just seeing him just makes for a better day so I say that’s the pep talk,” Cannon added with a smile.

Smith also made sophomore Megan Mullin's day when he chatted with her.

“I feel so much better. I just had the worst exam. I feel so much better. He encouraged me in nursing and that was really sweet of him.”

