WSU bows out of the NIT in the semifinals

Texas A&M used a dominant second-half performance to send the Cougs home.

NEW YORK — Washington State men's basketball trailed by just six points at halftime to Texas A&M. However, the Aggies came out of the half on a mission and went on a furious 38-19 run to put this game out of reach. Texas A&M defeated WSU 72-56 at Madison Square Garden.

The Aggies had three players in double figures and deployed a swarming defense that forced 17 Cougar turnovers.

WSU senior guard Michael Flowers was held to 2-12 shooting and was 0-5 from beyond the arc in this game. Junior guard Tyrell Roberts led the Cougs with 14 points.

The Cougs were outscored 58-16 in the paint tonight and their three point shooting was not efficient enough to keep them in the ballgame. Texas A&M led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

WSU finishes its season with a record of 22-15. The team will likely return four of their five starters next season, so head coach Kyle Smith will have a solid base to grow from going forward.