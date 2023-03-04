San Diego State Aztecs vs. UConn Huskies | How to watch NCAA national title game Monday

San Diego State Aztecs play in their first-ever title game in March Madness against the 4 time National Champions, UConn Huskies on Monday, April 3.

HOUSTON — The NCAA March Madness tournament has finally been widdled down from 68 to 2 teams. San Diego State Aztecs will face the UConn Huskies in the title game on Monday in Houston.

San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 on a buzzer-beater Saturday continuing their history-making run and advancing to the NCAA Tournament Championship game Monday night in Houston.

In the second game on Saturday, UConn cruised to a 13-point win over Miami, moving one win from the school’s fifth national title.

Game time, channel and how to watch

Wondering what channel and what time the SDSU-UConn game is on? Here are the details that you need to know.

How to watch the game on TV - Only on CBS

The No. 5 SDSU vs No. 4 UConn Huskies NCAA Tournament title basketball game airs live nationally Monday, April 3 at 6:20 p.m. (Pacific Time) on CBS.

The game can be watched locally in San Diego on CBS 8. Live coverage begins at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.

How to stream the game

Streaming is also available on the NCAA website or the NCAA March Madness Live app in the Apple store or Google Play store but a cable subscription may be required to watch. The game will also be aired across other streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu with a subscription.

How to listen to the game on the radio

You can listen to the game in San Diego on the radio on San Diego Sports 760.

Watch parties in San Diego

There will be several watch parties throughout San Diego County including one at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State University campus. They will be showing the CBS 8 broadcast live in the arena. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 6:20 p.m. tip-off.