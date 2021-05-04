Marco Gonzales celebrates Gonzaga's Final Four win with Mariners game crowd

Former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales watched the game from the Mariners dugout.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga pride runs deep for Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales.

During Saturday's game, Gonzales may have been playing in a game at T-Mobile Park but he found time to celebrate Gonzaga's Final Four win over UCLA. Jalen Suggs' game-winning buzzer beater was so popular it took over a couple of minutes of the Mariners game.

During the sixth inning of the game, the stands erupted in support of the Spokane university. A fan that was in the stands captured the moment. In the video, Gonzales can be seen on the big board of the park hyping up the crowd as they root for the Zags.

After the Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 the same night, Gonzales found some time to tweet about it.

"M’s take the series. Zags going to the Natty. That’s it, that’s the tweet, " he said. He tweeted it with a gif of Jalen Suggs to match.

The win Saturday night sealed the Mariners' win in their home-opening series against the giants. Gonzales wasn't the only Zag fan in the dugout. A coach could be seen during the broadcast sporting a Gonzaga cap and watching the game from a dugout television.

Gonzaga beat the UCLA Bruins 93-90 with less than a second on the clock. The Zags will take on the Baylor University Bears in the national championship on Monday night at 6:20 p.m. on KREM 2.