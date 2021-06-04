Gonzaga students thankful for team after historic run comes to end in national title game

"Our senior year has been a lot of ups and downs but this basketball team has brought us all together," one student said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Gonzaga students left The Kennel after Monday's championship matchup between Baylor and the Zags, there were echoes of "what an amazing season" and the traditional "go Zags."

Phase 3 of Washington state's reopening plan allowed 400 students to celebrate in The Kennel for the championship. Students cheered, chanted and kept the spirit alive throughout the game even though the game was played hundreds of miles away. Spirit squad members were also in attendance to lead the crowd in cheers as the game played on.

However, the outcome was not in their favor. As the crowd dispersed students still gave testimonials to what the past season meant for them.

"Our senior year has been a lot of ups and downs but this basketball team has brought us all together," a student said. He also mentioned how great was to be in The Kennel one last time.

For other students, the season was a light in the dark of the pandemic.

"Being in here with all of the Zags, all of the seniors, it's the most exciting thing that's happened all year," a student said.

It wasn't just the championship game. For them, the entire season was something that kept them going.

"It really just gives me the motivation to keep going with school spirit that's been missing because there is so much going on with COVID," a fan said.

The Zags finished their season with an almost perfect record, 31-1. Even with the loss, Gonzaga had a historic season on their run to the program’s second-ever Final Four and National Championship appearance.