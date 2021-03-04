Houston vs Baylor blog: Baylor defeats Houston, 78-59, to advance in Final Four

The Baylor Bears are headed to the National Championship Game after defeating the Houston Cougars.

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor has cruised into the NCAA championship game and will wait to see if No. 1 Gonzaga can provide the much-anticipated final.

Jared Butler didn't score in the second half, but the second-ranked Bears didn't need any more points from their All-American guard after he scored 17 to help them take a 25-point halftime lead in a 78-59 victory over Houston.

Gonzaga, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, plays 11th-seeded UCLA in the late game.

It's the second trip to the championship game for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor's first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.

Second Half

What a performance.

Coogs running out of time against Baylor.

UNDER-8 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 60

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 41



7:34 left | 2H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Davion Mitchell with another assist for the Bears.

What a find by Davion Mitchell 🔍



His 10th assist of the game gives him a Baylor NCAA Tournament record. pic.twitter.com/iL5qmzyRJ0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2021

Coogs are going to need more stops in order to get back in this one.

Marcus Sasser still has the hot hand for the Coogs despite their deficit.

Quentin Grimes gets his first bucket of the game.

Grimes with his first basket at 18:00 in second half. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) April 3, 2021

Can the Coogs close the gap in this one?

Houston ball to start the second half...



And we are underway vs Baylor



WATCH on @CBSSports, LISTEN on @KPRCradio 950 AM#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

First Half

Mayor Turner stopped by the UH Watch Party.

Special thank you to Mayor @SylvesterTurner for stopping by our watch party! #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/F1B96LHA4Z — Houston Athletics (@UHCougars) April 3, 2021

Baylor finishes dominate half with three-pointer. Bears up 45-20.

🗣 "BOOOOOOOM"



Davion Mitchell put the exclamation point on @BaylorMBB's first half. 💪 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/XoQfYbRkW2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Coogs take another timeout, hope to stop the bleeding as Baylor makes another run.

Jared Butler ON FIRE 🔥



He just drilled back-to-back triples @BaylorMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/tFh8ksLFqX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Baylor currently has 6 3s made...



Houston has only 6 field goals total. pic.twitter.com/oVHwmWDuz8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2021

UNDER-4 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 38

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 17



3:53 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Baylor creates more separation, leads 33-17 heading into timeout.

HOUSTON TIMEOUT 2



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 33

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 17



5:08 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser came to play with a game-high 12 points.

Marcus Sasser came to PLAY 👀



He has a game-high 12pts. @UHCougarMBK #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/SBvo63pVGw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Can the Coogs slow down the Bears? Baylor has 7 assists on 7 buckets so far. Baylor leads, 25-14 with 7:48 left in the half.

UNDER-8 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 25

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 14



7:48 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser leads the Coogs with 9 points so far.

UNDER-12 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 17

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 11



11:52 left | 1H@m_sasser0 | 9 pts#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Baylor has taken an early advantage with a 10-0 run.

To win this game, Houston will have to be right around its season averages:

*lead the nation w/ 37.3 field goal percentage against

*rank second with 57.6 points allowed/game

*third with 14.5 offensive rebounds/game #FinalFour — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) April 3, 2021

Just a little factoid as the game gets underway.

Kelvin Sampson has NEVER lost to Baylor 😳#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/GpfIOe4t6s — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser opens the Final Four with a three-pointer.

Coogs defense makes its presence felt on the first possession.

Dejon Jarreau literally just jumped over a man... and it allowed Justin Gorham to block the shot pic.twitter.com/POBLTbpjYL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2021

Here we go!

Pre-game

Almost time for tip-off!

#KHOU11 I made it inside. Let’s get this Final Four party started! Tip-off on #KHOU11 coming up shortly!! pic.twitter.com/tFzXlmnbnh — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..

Lyndon Rose was the starting point guard on the 1982 @UHCougarMBK Final Four team. He says it's not a matter of "if" the Coogs win today but "when" they win. He explains, with some help from a throng of Cougar fans who have gathered here in downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/JJl4CnhmuR — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.

One of the fans in Indianapolis for the game is Noah Guiberson, the grandson of the late Guy V. Lewis. He grew up in Houston going to @UHCougarMBK games with his grandfather. He's a PHD Student at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He has a great story: #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/pSk83gLYuJ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.