Huskies’ season opener canceled after Cal player tests positive for COVID-19

Washington’s game against Cal on November 7 has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Pac-12 Conference announced.

The game will be declared a no-contest under conference policy.

“The decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation and additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 Conference tweeted.

UW Director of Athletics Jen Cohen's released the following statement on the cancellation of the UW-Cal football game:

"Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won't have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley. I'm also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn't wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State."

On October 9, the PAC-12 Conference released the minimum thresholds in order to play: