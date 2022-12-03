Boise State wins Mountain West Tournament Championship

The Broncos made history Saturday with a 53-52 win over San Diego State, clinching the program's first Mountain West Conference Tournament title.

LAS VEGAS — The Boise State men's basketball team made history Saturday, taking down San Diego State 53-52 in Las Vegas to clinch the first Mountain West Tournament Championship in school history.

For the 12th time this season, the Broncos (27-7, 15-3 MW) battled to win a contest by six points or less. Saturday's title game at the Thomas & Mack Center went down to the wire, with the Aztecs missing two potentially game-winning shots with less than 10 seconds to play.

Mountain West Freshman of the Year Tyson Degenhart led all Bronco scorers with 13 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Emmanuel Akot added 10 points in Boise State's big win and senior forward Abu Kigab filled the stat line with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Kigab was also named the tournament's most valuable player following his final conference bout as a Bronco.

The win over the Aztecs (23-8, 13-4) marks Boise State's first men's basketball conference championship since it won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2008.

The Broncos' 2022 squad is just the sixth team in Mountain West history to win both the outright regular season title and the Mountain West Tournament Championship crown. Boise State came out victorious in each of its three contests with the Aztecs this season.

Saturday's win also gives Boise State an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament, where the Broncos will be the highest seeded team out of the Mountain West.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs Sunday at 4 p.m. MT. When the Broncos learn their March Madness fate, they will be surrounded by Bronco Nation back home in Boise.

Earlier this week, Boise State Athletics announced the Broncos will be hosting a watch party for Selection Sunday at ExtraMile Arena from 3-5 p.m. MT.

The event is free for the public to attend and parking in the West and East Stadium Lots also is free. Boise State said attendees should use Entry 2 to enter the watch party.

