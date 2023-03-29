How to watch the Women's Final Four in Dallas

Both national semifinal games tip-off Friday inside the American Airlines Center.

DALLAS — As you know by now, unless you live under a rock (we kid, we kid), March Madness has come to North Texas as Dallas prepares to host the Women’s Final Four and Division I and Division II Championships this weekend.

The four teams -- Iowa, LSU, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech -- have landed downtown to battle it out on the hardwood for the NCAA Division I National Championship at the American Airlines Center (AAC).

And not only do we have your guide to all of the events and how to navigate the AAC, but we also have a rundown of where and how you can watch the Final Four matchups:

Both games tip off Friday

On Friday, March 31, the newcomers of the group are up first. The Virginia Tech Hokies are not only making their national semifinals debut but their coach, Kenny Brooks, has also etched his name in history for becoming the third Black male coach to take a team to the Women’s Final Four in basketball history.

The No. 1 seed Hokies will face off against coach Kim Mulkey, who is returning to the big show in her role as head coach of the LSU Tigers. This is LSU’s first appearance in the semifinal since 2008.

The game tips off inside the AAC at 6 p.m. CT.

Then, following that game, the highly anticipated matchup between the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks versus the high-scoring, walking double-double Caitlin Clark.

That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but it depends on the end of LSU vs. Virginia Tech.

If you didn’t snag tickets to watch at the AAC, you can watch both games live on ESPN and ESPNU, or live stream on ESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Players to watch

LSU:

Forward, Angel Reese

The sophomore averages 23.2 points, 15.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Guard, Alexis Morris

The senior averages 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Virginia Tech:

Center, Elizabeth Kitley

The senior averages 18.2 points, 10 rebound and 2.3 blocks per game.

Guard, Geogia Amoore

The junior average 16.3 points and 5 assists per game.

South Carolina:

Forward, Aliyah Boston

The senior averages 13.2 points, 9.8 rebound and 2.0 blocks per game.

Guard, Zia Cooke

The senior averages 15.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Iowa:

Guard, Caitlin Clark

The junior averages 27.3 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Forward/Center, Monika Czinano

The fifth year averages 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.