TAMPA, Fla. — Oti Gildon and the Oregon Ducks lost to Baylor 72-67 in the Final Four on Friday.

Gildon totaled four points, three rebounds, and one assist as she saw significant playing time with her teammate Satou Sabally in foul trouble. Gildon was pivotal for the Ducks on defense and helped in a lot of areas that don't register on the stat sheet.

The former Gonzaga Prep star played her last collegiate game Friday as she is a senior. The Ducks have multiple Spokane connections with their head coach, Kelly Graves, being the former head coach at Gonzaga.