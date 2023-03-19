Oklahoma State earns 71-60 victory over EWU

Led by Bryce Thompson's 22 points, the Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-60 in the NIT.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson had 22 points in Oklahoma State's 71-60 victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday in the NIT.

Thompson was 8-of-16 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (20-15). Tyreek Smith scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. John-Michael Wright shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (23-11) were led by Angelo Allegri, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Dane Erikstrup added 14 points and two steals for Eastern Washington. Casey Jones also had 11 points and two steals.

Oklahoma State took the lead with 5:35 left in the first half and never looked back. Thompson led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-30 at the break. Oklahoma State outscored Eastern Washington in the second half by two points, with Thompson scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

