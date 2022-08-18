Gunner Talkington set to take starting quarterback spot for Eastern Washington

Talkington goes into tomorrow's first scrimmage as the clear leader to replace the departed Eric Barriere at quarterback.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University football team had their final practice on their back fields prior to tomorrow's scrimmage at Roos Field.

Without a doubt, the biggest question throughout fall camp has been who will replace last year's Walter Payton Award winner Eric Barriere as starting quarterback?

Head Coach Aaron Best believes he has found the man for the job to begin the season.

"Gunner has played well. He has kept the ball in the offense's hands. He is a quiet leader, much like the one we had last year in Eric Barriere, they just do it in different ways. They're not loud, they're not boisterous, they just go about their business teaching as opposed to being emotional in their decision making," Best said.

Tomorrow, redshirt senior Gunner Talkington will be the quarterback taking first team reps in the team's first intersquad scrimmage of fall camp.

"Gunner Talkington has the basics down better than the other quarterbacks at this point. He has played well and we expect him to play well tomorrow," Best said.

Talkington's roommate, tight end Dylan Ingram, has seen the quarterback wait for four years behind Barriere, and is now excited to see him step into a leadership role.

"He has been patient and waited, but he has also put in the work behind the scenes. I think that is definitely showing up right now and I am really excited to see what he can do. He has also turned into a leader and he is definitely helping this offense and this team as a team captain," Ingram said.

Tomorrow's scrimmage begins at 9:45 a.m. and is open to the public. The Eags open their season on September 3rd against Tennessee State at Roos Field. That game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

