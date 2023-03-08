EWU football team begins fall camp, looking to bounce back from last season

Eags hope to turn a busy off-season into a rebound regular season.

CHENEY, Wash. — After a disappointing 2022 season, the returning Eastern Washington football players took it upon themselves to improve in the off-season.

Players stayed in Cheney over the summer and held player only meetings and player run practices to put the onus on themselves to return Eastern to its winning ways.

On day one of fall camp, the returners sensed a different energy on the Cheney practice field.

"The energy is a lot different from last year. I can feel it. We have built something pretty special over these past six months and we are not stopping now," redshirt senior defensive end Brock Harrison said.

Head Coach Aaron Best knew heading into this season that he needed to instill a different attitude in this year's team to correct some of the mistakes made last season.

"We did more off-season training than we ever have, not just in the weight room. We needed to challenge the mentality of this football team in January and not wait until February or March. We had a down year last year, but that may end up being the best thing that ever happened to us when it is all said and done," Best said.

The defense is focusing on improving against the run this season.

"A lot of guys are spending extra time in the weight room, studying film and doing their best to mentally prepare for it, so they can have that confidence not only for themselves, but also the guys next to them. Stop the run and the pass will come," super senior linebacker Jaren Banks said.

"We need to trust one another to fit the right gaps in our run scheme. Last year we lost trust in each other and we were running and flying around like we had our heads cut off. This year we have a lot more trust in one another that we will be able to do our jobs," Harrison said.

Perhaps the most important part of an Eastern resurgence is the team's new signal caller, redshirt sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas.

As he heads into his first full season as starting quarterback, Visperas has been able to reflect on how far he has come and is proud of the work he has put in to earn this opportunity.

"I did not get here just through God, it's a lot of what my coaches and I have done. It's cool to look back and see how far I have come from day one and not even knowing any of the plays and being just a wildcat quarterback to now where I understand read progressions and defenses and coverages, so my progress has been interesting to see," Visperas said.

The Eags will hold two scrimmages at Roos Field in the buildup for their season opener on September 2nd at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

