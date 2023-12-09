Eastern Washington wins home opener 40-29 over SE Louisiana

Marlon Jones Jr.'s pick six with under a minute and a half to play clinches EWU's first win of the season.

CHENEY, Wash. — Kekoa Visperas threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, Marlon Jones Jr. sealed the win with a pick-6, and Eastern Washington defeated Southeastern Louisiana 40-29 on Saturday.

The teams traded touchdowns — and the lead — for two possessions each in the second half before the Lions had one last chance, taking possession at their own 35 and trailing 33-29 with 1:34 remaining. That's when Jones came up with the defensive play of the game, intercepting a first-down pass and returning it 34 yards for the game's final touchdown.

Zachary Clement threw a short touchdown pass to gave SE Louisiana a 21-20 lead in the third quarter. EWU responded with an 85-yard drive ending in Justice Jackson's 7-yard run to give EWU a 26-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Lions came right back, going 75 yards capped by Clement's 19-yard TD pass to Jacob Logan for a 29-26 lead, then EWU drove 75 yards to a 1-yard touchdown run by Tuna Altahir to take the lead for the final time, 33-29.

SE Louisiana scored 29 points on 293 yards of total offense and one takeaway. The Lions (0-3) were helped by Cyrus Zuell's 106 yards of kick returns and had touchdown drives as short as 44 and 30 yards.