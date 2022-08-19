Eastern Washington football team scrimmages at Roos Field for the first time in fall camp

The Eags were "consistently inconsistent" in their first appearance at home stadium.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington football team took to the Inferno at Roos Field for the first time in fall camp for a scrimmage Friday.

That scrimmage could have gone better. EWU head coach Aaron Best was critical of his team's energy and noted that they were "consistently inconsistent" in all three phases.

"There was just no flow. Even if we got a (good) play, it seemed like we were backed up because of a bad play, a sack or a dropped ball," Best said. "We will work on that, we will be better than that, but today was not our best day of camp so far."

From haywire snaps to fumbles, the Eags just could not put together a long stretch of positive plays on offense today. Coach Best cited a lack of energy as the reason.

"As coaches, we need to do a better job of facilitating that energy. If we are excited and we aren't playing, those guys damn sure better be excited," he said. "It starts with us, we will have a different vibe next Friday. I can't guarantee anything, but that will be highly emphasized this week."

The one bright spot today was the running back group. All three touchdowns were scored on the ground. Silas Perreiah, Micah Smith and Davante Smith each found paydirt out of the backfield.

"We are all just really supportive of each other and want each other to do well," Perreiah said.

"The highlight of our offense today was the running backs. A lot of them had carries, did a lot with those carries and ran hard," Best said. "It is a competitive group and guys want turns running the ball. The best way to get those turns is to be productive in the situations we are in."