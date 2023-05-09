Eastern Washington falls in double overtime heartbreaker to Fresno State

Eags led 24-21 early in the fourth quarter after storming back from an 11 point deficit.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRESNO, Calif. — Dylan Lynch kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime and Fresno State escaped with a 34-31 victory over FCS-member Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Lynch also kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24-all, forcing overtime.

The Eagles (0-2), who trailed 14-3 at halftime, rallied to take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard touchdown run by Justice Jackson.

Mikey Keene completed 23 of 39 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs (2-0). Elijah Gilliam carried 20 times for 86 yards and two scores. Erik Brooks finished with eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Jake Boust had the other TD catch; a 6-yarder in the second quarter.

Eastern Washington scored on its first possession of overtime when Kekoa Visperas connected with Anthony Stell Jr. for a 1-yard TD. Fresno State answered with Gilliam's 1-yard scoring run to send it to a second OT. Visperas had his first-down pass picked off in the second OT.