Ducks football coach Mario Cristobal takes job at Miami

Mario Cristobal is a Miami native and won two national championships as a player at the University of Miami. He had a 35-13 record in four seasons at Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal has accepted an offer to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami, according to multiple reports.

Miami fired head coach Manny Diaz on Monday morning. Cristobal reportedly told his players during a team meeting Monday morning that he was leaving Oregon to take the head coaching position at Miami, according to reports by Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman and longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Oregon confirmed the reports later Monday morning.

Cristobal, 51, is a Miami native. He was an offensive lineman for the Hurricanes from 1989 to 1992 and won two national championships with Miami before serving as an assistant coach in different capacities.

Over the weekend, Cristobal was reportedly offered a 10-year, $85 million contract extension to stay at Oregon. But Canzano reported that a source told him the offer "was pulled off the table when Mario didn't sign it and got on the plane" for a recruiting trip following Friday's 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

Cristobal had a 35-13 coaching record at Oregon, winning two Pac-12 titles in four seasons with the Ducks. He led Oregon to four bowl games in his four full seasons, including two appearances in New Year's Six games. He never led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff.

His final regular season in Oregon ended in disappointing fashion. The Ducks climbed as high as No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but lost twice to Utah in the final three weeks by a combined score of 76-17.