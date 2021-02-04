3 Things to know Friday ahead of UCLA vs. Gonzaga

UCLA has been in the NCAA tournament 49 times. Here are three things to know before the Bulldogs face the Bruins in the Final Four.

Gonzaga men's basketball is just one game away from the final game in this year's NCAA tournament. The UCLA Bruins are just one of two teams standing in the way of the bulldogs and their first national championship.

Gonzaga and UCLA will play at 5:34 p.m. April 3 only on CBS.

Here are three things to know about Gonzaga's Final Four challenger.

Highlights from Michigan upset:

UCLA is the 11th seed, but the team has continually proved they shouldn't be underestimated.

Their relevance became particularly hard to ignore when they upset top-seeded Michigan. UCLA won their Elite Eight game with Michigan by just two points, finishing 51-49 Tuesday night.

During that game, Sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points. He has reached double figures in seven of the last eight games.

Another player to keep your eyes on during their game against Gonzaga is Sophomore guard Johnny Juzang Jr. He scored 28 points in the Michigan game, his second-highest total of the season. He is currently leading the tournament in points scored.

History of UCLA in NCAA Tournament

The UCLA men's basketball team has appeared in the NCAA tournament a total of 49 times.

Out of those appearances, the Bruins made it to the final four 18 times and left the championship with 11 titles.

Their last tournament appearance was in 2018. They lost to St. Bonaventure in the opening round.

The team's last appearance in the final four was in 2008 when they lost to Memphis 78-63.

History of Gonzaga and UCLA

Gonzaga and UCLA have faced off twice in the NCAA Tournament; once in 2015 and once in 2006.

As most Gonzaga fans know, the 2006 game was a painful ending for the bulldogs. Gonzaga was up by 10 with about six minutes left when the collapse began. UCLA stormed back and won the game in the waning moments.

Adam Morrison was a finalist for the Naismith and the Wooden Award that year. Video of the Co-Player of the Year shows the devastation many Zags felt as he laid on the court in tears after the game ended.

Gonzaga set the record straight in their next face off against UCLA in 2015. The Zags blew it open in the second half. The final score for that game was 74-62. Gonzaga went on to play Duke in the Elite Eight. They lost 66-52 to the Blue Devils.

Just four teams remain with the championship game set for Monday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

Baylor and Houston will play their Final Four game tomorrow at 2:14 p.m.