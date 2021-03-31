3 things about Spokane in the NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga secures spot in Final Four with victory over USC; Spokane natives Hull Twins going to Final Four; Former Gonzaga players celebrate Bulldogs Final Four clinch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four after an 85-66 win against the University of Southern California.

The Bulldogs are the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Trojans were the six seed in their region of the bracket.

Sophomore forward Drew Timme had a dominant performance and led all scorers with 23 points, with senior forward Corey Kispert and freshman guard Jalen Suggs both adding 18 of their own. Suggs was two assists short of a triple-double.

Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull are going to the Final Four with Stanford women's basketball.

The twins advanced with the Cardinal as they won 78-63 over Louisville. Lexie finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Her sister Lacie finished with one rebound.

The Hull sisters graduated from Central Valley High School.

