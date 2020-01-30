PORTLAND, Ore. — If you turn on a Trail Blazers broadcast in Spokane, there could be a familiar face on your screen.

"This job I have it's kind of full circle and I feel so lucky," reflected Trail Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam.

Brooke Olzendam is a Shadle Park alum and a WSU grad, who's love for basketball began at a young age in Eastern Washington.

"Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame!" exclaimed Brooke about her father. "Shout out to him. I'm so proud. I kind of essentially grew up in the gym."

Dave Olzendam, who spent the majority of his coaching career at Medical Lake, is Brooke's father.

Brooke Olzendam's dad, Dave Olzendam, coached at Medical Lake from 1982-2004.

"It was so exciting for me when I was five to 25. His games were the best. I wanted him to win. I would be so intense. I lived and died through his games and if he won or lost. It was everything to me. Basketball was life. I always joke, ball was life growing up."

So she decided she wanted it to continue to be her life.

After graduating from Shadle Park and WSU, and several stops along the way, Brooke took a gamble on herself to get back to the Pacific Northwest.

"My goal was to move to Portland and show the Blazers that they needed me as their sideline reporter," said Brooke with a big smile, while clapping into the camera.

She took a job in Portland at NBC Sports Northwest, hoping to prove to the Blazers they needed a full-time sideline reporter.

She obviously convinced them.

"For all you out there who are thinking about taking a risk. They work out sometimes. You should do it," said Brooke with a giggle.

Olzendam is now in her fourth season as the Trail Blazers' sideline reporter.

Before the 2018 NBA season, she was honored by her alma mater, Shadle Park High School.

"I remember my mom had heard a rumor about it and she couldn't not tell me. She was like, 'I heard this. Don't say anything. I heard it. I don't know. I'm just so proud of you.'"

She was named as a member of the Highlander's inaugural class of distinguished alumni.

Brooke Olzendam's Distinguished Alumni plaque at Shadle Park High School.

"My mom sent me a picture later of my picture up on the wall and I got a little emotional about it because I loved high school. I think sports had a lot to do with that."

It is no small feat what Brooke has accomplished.

There are only 30 teams in the NBA, meaning there are only 30 NBA team sideline reporters.

Brooke is living her dream that began right here in the gyms of Spokane.

"Growing up, this is what I always wanted to do. The fact that I'm here and that I'm one of 32? Every once in awhile I take a step back and say, 'This is neat, this is great. You set out to do something and it took awhile, you went a couple different ways, you moved a couple different places, but you ended up doing what you wanted to do.' I'm proud of that. Everyday I wake up and I pinch myself because I'm doing exactly what I want to do and I absolutely love it."

