CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA great Kobe Bryant and one of his four children died Sunday in a helicopter crash, according to reports by multiple media outlets.

He was 41 years old. It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter, according to the Associated Press. TMZ and ESPN's senior NBA reporter reported Sunday afternoon that Bryant's second-eldest daughter 13-year-old Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also killed in the crash.

The guard, considered among the sport’s all-time greats, spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant was selected 13th overall in the 1996 Draft out of Lower Merion High School in the Philadelphia area.

The 18-time All-Star won five NBA titles with the Lakers and was the league’s 2008 MVP. He also earned two Olympic gold medals on Team USA.

The crash came a day after Laker LeBron James passed him on the league’s career scoring list. Bryant is now fourth with 33,643 points. He retired in 2016 after a farewell tour season, dropping 60 points in his last game.



Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball"

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, five people were killed in the crash. The department said the crash occurred in Calabasas. Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports broke the story Sunday morning. The Associated Press later confirmed the news.

News of Bryant's death spread quickly on social media with basketball players, celebrities, and others sharing their thoughts on the former player.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that Bryant's oldest daughter was killed in the crash. It was his second-eldest daughter who was with him during the crash.