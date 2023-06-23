WSU's Justin Powell joins Miami Heat

Powell will join the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League, per reports. The guard went undrafted.

MIAMI — Former Washington State guard Justin Powell is going to Miami.

Powell has agreed to join the Miami Heat for the NBA Summer League, per a report by Jon Chepkevich, who cites Powell's agent.

In May, Powell announced he would keep his name in the NBA Draft and not return to WSU for his senior season after receiving positive feedback from NBA teams.

Powell shot 40.8% from the field, 42.6% from three, and 81% from the free throw line last season.

He transferred to WSU from Tennessee last season and averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

WSU's backcourt has had quite the makeover this offseason thanks to the departures of Powell, TJ Bamba, and DJ Rodman.

WSU has many options to replace Powell in the starting backcourt with the likes of transfers Joseph Yesufu and Jaylen Wells or returners Jabe Mullins and Myles Rice.

Powell's teammate, forward Mouhamed Gueye, was drafted No. 39 overall.

