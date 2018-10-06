Just moments after winning his third NBA championship, Klay Thompson took the stage in Cleveland and said a very poignant statement.

"This is so hard to do," Thompson said. "Doing it three out of four years is incredible. We're blessed to have great chemistry and we're not done. This feels so good. Get used to this."

Get used to this.

To be honest, I think we are. The Golden State Warriors will go down as one of greatest teams of all time and I'm just wondering how we feel about all of this?

Sports is weird.

We love you when you don't win often, but then when you win too much,all of the sudden you have overstayed your welcome.

The Warriors success will be more respected down the road, but while we're in the middle of it all, we're asking ourselves...are we bored?

It's a natural emotion. We can respect the way Golden State plays basketball and still yearn for a challenge from a competitor.

Many will bring up the what if's surrounding Chris Paul's injury and if the Rockets could have won the Western Conference Finals with him in Game 6 or 7.

It's a fair rebuttal, but remember the Warriors were without Andre Iguodala, too. So, let's not minimize that. Also, I still feel strongly Golden State would have beat Houston anyway because no team can flip the script better than the Warriors. The team proved this year they could do the bare minimum and still find a stretch of time to dominate.

I mean, in what world should Steph Curry and Klay Thompson go 7-of-27 from the field and still win Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They won thanks to Durant--the person at the center of all the contention from NBA fans.

The second greatest player in the world joined a team that was already stacked and he's the difference between beatable and unbeatable during a 7-game series.

If we, as fans, didn't put so much emphasis on winning titles, maybe he never heads to Golden State in the first place? Do these rings change your perception of Durant and his career? It doesn't for me.

Klay says 'Get used to it.'

He knows the hate that's been brewing. He knows every team in this league is going to focus all their energy on building a roster to beat the champs. It is what happened this past year. We got caught up in all the offseason madness just to watch the same movie play out:

Lebron vs.Warriors

Warriors win.

With a new offseason coming up, just remember Klay's words because players are going to be shifted and new superteams are going to be formed, but in the end, it's probably just for show.

If everyone stays in the Bay, we have to get used to knowing the champion of the season before the season even begins. Greatness and boredom co-existing, allowing the future to give this team the respect it truly deserves.

