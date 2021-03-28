Nayar leads game-winning drive, Idaho beats SUU 33-32

MOSCOW, Idaho — Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left to give Idaho a 33-32 win over Southern Utah.
Nayar, the Vandals’ third-string quarterback, entered the game late in the third quarter and finished 12-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
His passing accounted for all 82 yards of Idaho’s 15-play, game-winning drive. Idaho’s starting quarterback Mike Beaudry was unavailable for the game for undisclosed reasons. CJ Jordan, who started in Beaudry’s place, limped off the field after a sack and finished with 183 yards passing in the first three quarters for Idaho.
Justin Miller passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds.