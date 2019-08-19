BURIEN, Wash. — Washington State football has a pretty good shot at landing the best outside linebacker in the 2020 class.

Five-star recruit Sav'ell Smalls from Burien, Washington announced Sunday on Twitter that WSU is one his final six schools he's considering.

You can look back 20 years, and Washington State hasn't landed a five-star recruit. They've gotten three stars, even four stars, but this would be different.

Smalls is really good at chasing down the ball carrier. He's quick and uses his hands well to help him break free. He plays linebacker in high school, but also played some edge rusher off the defensive line too.

The other schools he's considering are Washington, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Florida State. That's stiff competition WSU will face up against to get him.

In the end, it might not be a guy the Cougs get, but if anything, it shows that the Cougs program is on the rise.