SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane running back Kannon Katzer announced on Saturday night he has committed to Washington State football as a walk-on.

Katzer was the Greater Spokane League 3A Player of the Year last season as he put up monster stats.

He rushed for over 2,500 yards and totaled 39 touchdowns in his senior season. This was a year after returning from a hip fracture he suffered in his junior season.

"I can hardly put my excitement into words," Katzer told KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman. "It’s been my dream since I was four years old. It doesn’t seem real. I’m going to do everything I can to be the best athlete."

