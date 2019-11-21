SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane running back Kannon Katzer makes guys miss, breaks tackles constantly and has been electrifying this season.

“Holy cow, he can run,” Wildcats offensive lineman Tyler Dallas said.

Katzer has nearly 2,500 yards rushing and 38 total touchdowns in his senior season. With stats like that, it goes without saying, he can bust a big play on any given snap.

“Sometimes I impress myself," Katzer said, "I don't know how I do it. It just happens.”

His head coach Terry Cloer still has his jaw drop here and there even though he's used to Katzer's skills.

“Oh man, he breaks tackles, returns kickoffs for almost 100 yards. There's just a lot of stuff he has done on the field," Cloer said.

His success this year makes this a comeback story. Katzer had to miss a lot of last season.

“I think it was week three or week four when we were playing Central Valley," Katzer said. "I had a 96 yard kick return and on the five yard line, I guess what the doctor said, I was striding so hard that my hip flexor and all that stuff pulled a piece of my hip bone off. It was a fracture."

He had to miss six weeks.

“That was a big thing to overcome, just to keep my love for the game and not get down on myself," Katzer said.

He got to come back for the regular season finale and a couple of playoff games. But Katzer he had a bigger return in mind.

“I was like, 'Alright, junior year is over, so I have to bounce back and have an even better senior year,'" he said.

This season, he came back with the mindset to be stronger, healthier and better.

He did so well, he was named 3A Greater Spokane League Player of the Year.

That has made this year special to him.

“Senior year has just been awesome," Katzer said, "I've got a great group of guys that I'm surrounded around. It's just been really fun."

What he has done and what he came back from is impressive. He has been a monster on the field and the thing is you can’t stop him.

You can only hope to contain him.

