MPSF Championship comes to Spokane's 'The Podium'

After 18 consecutive years of being hosted at the University of Washington, the MPSF Championship will be relocating at The Podium in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Track and Field (MPSF) will be celebrating its 29th year of competition with the 2022 championship meet. However, this time, the setting will be a bit different.

After 18 consecutive years of being hosted at the University of Washington, the MPSF Championship will be relocating at The Podium in Spokane.

This year's championship is set to feature 14 men's and women's teams across nine universities from members of the Big West and West Coast Conferences.

For the men's side of the competition, BYU, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Portland and UC Riverside will be competing. Those five schools will aslo be competing on the women's side of the championship, in addition to Hawaii, UC Irvine, UC Davis and the University of San Francisco.

The last time the MPSF Championships were held was in 2020, where the BYU men defended their conference title from 2019 with 80 points, beating out second-place winners Arizona (76). The 2020 Oregon women won their fifth MPSF title.

As of Feb. 14, 2022, the BYU women are ranked No. 7 nationally.