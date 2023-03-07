Two-time Mariners All Star Harold Reynolds discusses 2023 All-Star Week

Reynolds was a two-time All Star with the Mariners in 1987 and 1988.

SEATTLE — Former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds, now an analyst for MLB Network, will arrive in Seattle soon for All-Star weekend.

He has a jampacked schedule, with his hand in nearly every All-Star event.

He joined KING 5's Jake Garcia to talk about each of them.

JAKE: How excited are you to come back to Seattle and take in all the festivities?

HAROLD: Are you kidding me? Coming to Seattle for All-Star (weekend)? It's going to be great. It's one you mark on the calendar. It's home. I grew up in the Northwest, played in the Mariners system. You can't beat it.

JAKE: For fans who haven't seen an All-Star Game take place here in 20-plus years, what do you think they're feeling right now?

HAROLD: They've got to be really excited. For me, I went to the 1979 All-Star Game. Dave Winfield, who played with my older brother in the Big Leagues, he got us tickets. We were sitting out in right field in the Kingdome. You could've told me I was sitting in the dugout. It was the greatest seat ever.

JAKE: You had the honor of playing in two All-Star Games. What's that experience like being surrounded by the best players in baseball?

HAROLD: I think that's the key, to understand and recognize these are the best players in the game and it's really cool. I hope every player that goes gets a chance to play. It changed my whole career, how I approached the game after being in my first All-Star Game. It actually becomes a little close-knit community within the sport.

JAKE: You're one of the managers for the Futures Game on Saturday. What kind of honor is that to get to call the shots from the dugout?

HAROLD: It's a big one. It's up there with one of the great honors I've had throughout my life. I remember when Major League Baseball called me and said, 'Hey do you want to manage the Futures Game in Seattle.' And I said, 'Wow you get go back home and manage?' I have never done this so it's going to be the first one. It's going to be a lot of fun. The best part of it is that I got to pick a lot of the staff and bring back former teammates. Raul (Ibanez) is on the other side, he did the same thing. I got Jay Buhner coming back he's coaching first base. Mike Cameron is going to coach third. Dave Valle is going to be my bench coach, the former catcher so had to have that. Alvin Davis is my hitting coach. Jamie Moyer is my pitching coach."