Mariners tickets for first 3 rounds of playoffs expected to sell out Friday morning

SEATTLE — Few tickets remain for upcoming Seattle Mariners home games and playoff tickets are expected to sell out quickly when they open to the public on Friday.

The high demand comes as the Mariners aim to clinch a playoff spot, which could happen as early as Friday night.

Less than 2,000 tickets are available for Friday night's matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park as the team celebrates its fans.

The Mariners announced Friday's 6:40 p.m. game will host Fan Appreciation Night and will include fireworks, presented by T-Mobile, and prize giveaways throughout the night.

Upcoming games will also include appreciation nights with Saturday's 1:10 p.m. game celebrating season ticket members. Less than 5,000 tickets remain for Saturday's game. Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game will host Kids Appreciation Day, presented by Boeing, and has less than 6,000 tickets remaining.

How to purchase a playoff ticket for the Seattle Mariners

Tickets for the 2022 Postseason will be available Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets for all potential AL Wild Card, ALDS and ALCS home games will be available at mariners.com/postseason.

However, available tickets will be limited and sellouts are expected, the Mariners warned Thursday.

Sales opened for Mariners Mail subscribers on Thursday afternoon and the postseason games are already close to selling out.

Postseason tickets include all potential AL Wild Card, American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) home games.

Tickets for possible World Series games will be announced at a later date, the team said.

Despite a recent skid, the Mariners are on the verge of clinching their first playoff spot in two decades.

The Seattle Mariners have the longest postseason drought in the MLB with their last playoff appearance in 2001.

However, the Mariners are firmly in the mix for one of three American League (AL) wild-card spots with seven games remaining on the schedule.

For a full calendar of the 2022 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mariners.com.