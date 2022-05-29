Talkin' with Travis: one-on-one interview with Spokane Indians catcher Drew Romo

Drew Romo is MILB's No. 95 prospect in its top 100 list and the Colorado Rockies No. 2 prospect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the top catching prospects in all of baseball has spent his 2022 season with the Spokane Indians.

Drew Romo is MILB's No. 95 prospect in its top 100 list and the Colorado Rockies No. 2 prospect.

Romo has shined in his time at Avista Stadium, hitting .313 with three home runs and 29 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

Our Travis Green sat down with the rising star to get his take on the expectations that come along with being a top prospect, what its like being a switch hitter, the pride he takes on being a defensive minded catcher and much more.