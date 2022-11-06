Talkin' with Travis: One-on-one interview with Spokane Indians pitcher Joe Rock

Rock was drafted 68th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft and is ranked as the Colorado Rockies 15th best prospect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joe Rock is ranked as the Colorado Rockies No. 15 prospect according to MLB's top prospect list.

He's enjoyed a strong season with the Spokane Indians with a 5-3 record hurling 50.1 innings with a 3.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 55 strikeouts.

The 6'6" lefty was taken with the 68th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ohio University where he hurled 88.2 innings with a 2.33 ERA with 117 strikeouts.

Our Travis Green sat down with Rock to discuss his rise to being drafted, the advantage he gets on the mound with his size and tested him on his knowledge of Spokane.