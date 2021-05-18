Spokane Indians to allow fully vaccinated fans to not wear masks

The organization will not require fans to show proof of vaccination and will rely on the honor system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced on Tuesday that they will allow fans who are fully vaccinated to not wear masks at baseball games.

"The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium, unless fully vaccinated," the team said in a statement.

The team also said that they will ask fans not wearing masks when they enter Avista Stadium if they are fully vaccinated and if they are, they will allow them to continue on without a mask. The team will not require proof of vaccination and it will be an honor system.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state is adopting the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks unless they're in crowded indoor settings like schools, buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Some teams are offering incentives to vaccinated fans and even having vaccinated seating in their stadiums. The Seattle Mariners said it was part of their efforts to encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19. "Vaccinated seating," which would allow for more people to gather with less strict social distancing rules, was added this week as an option for sports venues as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.

Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50%, or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, according to the guidelines.

The Indians are home this entire week against Everett beginning on Tuesday and going through Sunday.