Spokane Indians officially become Rockies' High-A affiliate

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced Friday that they have officially accepted MLB's offer to become a Rockies High-A affiliate. The Indians will be a Rockies affiliate for at least the next ten years.

This is the first time the club has been affiliated with the Rockies, and the ninth club overall they have been affiliated with.



"We are ecstatic to officially partner with the Colorado Rockies organization and bring long season baseball back to the Inland Northwest," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club. "Our priority remains providing affordable family entertainment and high-quality baseball for fans in our region. We look forward to the next decade as partners with the Rockies."



"The Colorado Rockies organization is thrilled to call Spokane home for our High-A Minor League club," said Zach Wilson, Colorado Rockies Assistant General Manager for Player Development and Farm Director. "We are excited to bring talented players and tremendous baseball to the region as well as positively impacting the community."

A schedule for the 2021 season is still being developed by Major League Baseball, and is expected to be announced in the near future.

Becoming a High A team means that the Indians will begin games in April and wrap up their season in September in non-pandemic years. They will play 132 regular season games this year. For context, the Indians played 76 regular season games in 2019 and began their season in mid-June. A start date for the 2021 season has not been released.

Five other teams from the Indians' former league will make the move to High A with the Indians. Those teams are the Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Hillsboro Hops, Tri-City Dust Devils, and Vancouver Canadians. Those teams will comprise the High A West's league.