Mariners fall short in attempt at 15th consecutive win

Businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood are preparing for a wave of M's fans Friday as the team attempts to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners fell short in matching a franchise record Friday night when they lost 5-2 to the Houston Astros.

A win for the Mariners would have made their 15th consecutive win. It had all of Major League Baseball talking.

Seattle went into the All-Star break a victory shy of matching the 2001 club for the franchise's best run. They hadn't lost since July 1.

But it’s not just the fans who were excited. Businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood prepared for a wave of excited Mariners fans before Friday’s sold-out game against the Astros.

"We love being part of that excitement, that enthusiasm when the city just comes together to support the Mariners,” said Mike Richmond, general manager of Ghostfish Brewing Company’s taproom.

Ghostfish Brewing Company is located just a few blocks from T-Mobile Park, making it a prime spot for a pre-game bite.

The company specializes in gluten-free beers and food and spent Thursday stocking up and getting ready for a busy weekend.

“When the mariners are playing, we’re going to be full,” Richmond explained. “But when they’re playing well, it’s going to be, it’s going to be absolute mayhem, and we love it.”

It has been 21 years since the last time the Mariners had a winning streak this long.

“I was watching a lot of those games, actually,” Richmond said. “I was pretty excited about how well they were doing.”

“I was in college, I was in college in 2001… cheering on the Mariners from Hanover, New Hampshire,” said Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs.

Griggs told KING 5 that this is just a taste of what fans should expect for the future.

“This is the beginning of not just winning now, but building a team and building a roster that can win this year, and next year and for many, many years to come,” said Griggs.

More wins mean more fans in the stands and more customers in the doors.