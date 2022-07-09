Seattle Mariners pitcher, wife create wine to benefit research into rare condition

Marco and Monica Gonzales are celebrating the release of a new, limited edition red-blend wine they developed with Chelan-based Noviello Vineyards.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales is looking to chalk up a win against a lesser known opponent that devastated his family.

Marco and his wife Monica are celebrating the release of a new, limited edition red-blend wine they developed with Chelan-based Noviello Vineyards. The purpose is to celebrate life and grace.

Grace is a word the Gonzales family has embodied over the years and a fitting tribute to the inspiration behind the wine.

Wine is something the Gonzales family became passionate about through Monica’s mother, Linda, who always dreamed of getting into the wine business. Linda was diagnosed with a rare condition of the nervous system called Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA. MSA is a rapidly-progressing neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain.

Linda battled with the lesser-known condition for seven years before succumbing to the effects in 2021. The cause of MSA is unknown and there’s no treatment or cure.

Marco and Monica are looking to raise awareness by raising financial support for Defeat MSA. The organization is leading research efforts and providing support for families battling MSA.

The limited edition red-blend wine is called “Grace” G7 and carries a rather significant label.

“Monica’s mom was so kind and so good to everyone, even in the tough times. She always carried herself with Grace," Marco said. He also wears the No. 7 jersey.

Linda’s grace was so inspiring to the family that they had to borrow the name twice. Linda passed away while Monica was pregnant with her first child.

“We named our daughter Grace Linda Gonzales, so when it came to labelling the wine it was a perfect fusion,” said Monica.

The bottle features angel wings and the winemakers said this blend is personal.

Ana and Frederic Stern are family friends and loved Linda. They said it was a unique honor to work with Marco and Monica on this blend.

“They were very involved and very passionate to know about the entire winemaking process,” said Frederic. He admits this is a unique, first-time blend from Walla Walla and a fitting tribute to a woman who was the definition of Grace.