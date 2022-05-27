Seattle Mariners honor superfans dedicated to 1995 squad

Over the past several years, Tyler Milam has assembled authentic vintage uniforms and some dedicated friends to recreate the legendary 1995 Mariners squad.

SEATTLE — In April, KING 5 introduced you to Seattle Mariners superfan Tyler Milam.

Over the past several years he’s assembled authentic vintage uniforms and some dedicated friends to recreate the legendary 1995 Mariners squad.

“A few extras, too, like sweet Lou!” said Milam.

His team has grown to 13 and the Mariners have noticed the impressive passion.

Tyler Thompson is the manager of Game day Entertainment for the Mariners and said he’s never seen such dedication.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this sort of sports Cosplay,” laughed Thompson.

The marketing team invited the 1995 fan squad to be guests of honor at the May 27 game against the Houston Astros.

“It’s 90’s night and they are a perfect fit so we have some fun planned with them and it will be very 1995!” Thompson said before the game.

The “Big Unit” Randy Johnson is portrayed by Milam and his years of fandom is paying off. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch. His teammates took the field and recreated an iconic moment from the 1995 season.

Milam said he first had the idea when he dressed up as Johnson for Halloween a decade ago.