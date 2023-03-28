2023 Opening Day: What to know before attending Mariners game at T-Mobile Park

Example video title will go here for this video

From food options to parking and everything in between, here’s what you need to know if you're heading to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners this season:

The Seattle Mariners will host the Cleveland Guardians to open up the 2023 MLB season at T-Mobile Park.

Thursday's Opening Day marks the long-awaited return of baseball to the Pacific Northwest.

Manager Scott Servais and some of the players will also speak about expectations for the season, and there will be concessions available as well as a live DJ, giveaways and autograph opportunities.

Fans looking to get an early glimpse of the team ahead of Thursday's season opener can check out the new Diamond Derby and Skills Challenge at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, March 29. Those in attendance can see players compete in a variety of competitions, including a home run derby, fungo golf and a bunt battle.

The starting pitchers will be Luis Castillo for the Mariners and former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber for Cleveland. Castillo went 8-6 with a 2.99 ERA last season and signed a long-term contract extension in September 2022. Bieber was 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA and won a Gold Glove for his work in the field.

First pitch for Opening Day at T-Mobile Park will be Thursday, March 30 at 7:10 p.m. Gates to the 'Pen will open at 5:10 p.m., while all other gates will open at 5:40 p.m.

Rideshare and taxis : A taxi stand located at the northwest corner of First Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way operates before, during and after games, according to the Mariners’ website . Anyone using rideshare services – like Uber and Lyft – is encouraged to use the taxi stand location for public safety and traffic flow.

King County Metro : Seattle has an extensive bus network with multiple routes that stop near T-Mobile Park. Click here to plan your trip .

Light rail : T-Mobile Park is a short 10-15 minute walk from both the Stadium and International District/Chinatown light rail stations. Free parking is available at the Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard and Northgate Link light rail stations, according to Sound Transit’s website . Click here to plan your trip .

Parking : T-Mobile Park offers three parking garages: Mariners Garage , Lumen Field Garage and Union Station Garage South , which is the furthest of the three but also the most affordable. Parking lots and garages are also located in the Central Business District to the north of the ballpark. Parking for over 150 bicycles is available in the Mariners Garage.

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Ave. S in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Fans are advised to “plan ahead and consider all the transportation options available.”

Outside food is permitted in single-serving sizes. Sealed, clear plastic water bottles up to 32 ounces, baby bottles, beverages related to medical needs, and unopened, soft-sided single-serve containers like juice boxes are permitted. Soda, coffee or other beverages are not allowed. Guests may also bring in one empty plastic reusable bottle 32 ounces or smaller.

All main T-Mobile Park gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch. The T-Mobile 'Pen gate, located next to the Mariners bullpen in centerfield, opens two hours before the first pitch. Fans will only be able to access the ‘Pen area of the ballpark until all other main gates open.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to pass through security.

New food options : What should I eat?

T-Mobile Park is cashless, as only credit, debit or mobile pay options like Apple Pay or Google Pay are accepted.

Eight kiosks are located around the ballpark to convert cash to pre-paid debit cards. The kiosks are free to use and cards can be loaded with any amount up to $500. Debit cards never expire and can be used at any business that accepts credit or debit cards, including those outside T-Mobile Park. For guest convenience, eight Cash to Card kiosks are located near the following sections: Section 116, 144, 226, 331, The 'Pen, and the Team Store.

Popular West Seattle deep-dish pizza joint MOTO created a special rectangular-shaped pie, which is only available at the ballpark. Grabbing an order at a game is easier than dining at the restaurant, which has a month-long waiting list.

Salt & Straw’s handmade ice cream is also new to the stadium, with a T-Mobile park exclusive flavor: Beecher’s Flagship Cheese with apple pie cinnamon roll.

Returning vendor Marination has a new option for its popular luau plate: sweet ginger miso chicken. Din Tai Fung also expands to two locations and a new menu item.

The stadium’s spicy chicken sandwich has also been updated with a “Mind Blown Sauce.” For Mexican food options, Edgar’s Cantina has some new items including crispy fish taquitos and quesadillas.

The popular value menu will continue, giving fans pricing options. Healthy choices like hummus and carrots and ranch will also be available.

There will also be a return of the value beer menu, with 12 varieties available at various locations priced at $5 and $6 for 12-ounce cans.

An interactive map with locations of every food and drink vendor inside T-Mobile Park can be found on the Ballpark App, which can be downloaded from either the App Store on iPhone or Google Play.