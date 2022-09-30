Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years

It's official – the Seattle Mariners are headed to the postseason after the longest playoff drought in MLB history.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have officially clinched their first postseason playoff berth in more than two decades.

The Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Friday night in the first of a three-game home series to drop the team’s magic number to zero and guarantee the M’s a spot in the Wild Card series.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning for the 2022 postseason games, including tickets for the American League (AL) Wild Card, American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) home games.

Tickets for the ALDS and some of the Wild Card and ALCS games sold out within minutes, the Mariners said.

If the regular season were to end Friday, the Mariners would be the No. 5 seed in the AL and would face the No. 4 seed, Toronto. Under the new Major League Baseball playoff bracket, the Mariners would play the Blue Jays in a best-of-three Wild Card series, with all three games in Toronto.

However, the Mariners have six games left in the regular season, and their seeding could change.

If the Mariners were to usurp Toronto for the No. 4 seed, they would host the best-of-three Wild Card series at T-Mobile Park against the No. 5 seed.

If Seattle were to fall to the No. 6 seed, it would face off against the AL division winner with the worst record, the Cleveland Guardians. That three-game series would also be played on the road.