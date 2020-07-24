Opening Day tweet from the Rays calls for the arrests of Breonna Taylor's killers

The team is continuing to lend its voice to further social justice.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's finally Opening Day for the 2020 MLB season, but even before the first pitch is thrown at Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays are already looking for justice off the field - specifically in the case of Breonna Taylor.

On Friday, the Rays tweeted, "Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

The team wasn't done; tweeting out "Systemic racism is real. "Let's unite for positive change."

Systemic racism is real. Let’s unite for positive change. pic.twitter.com/4Qgv5HmM57 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

The team says it has committed $100,000 to local groups who are fighting systemic racism. The Rays have launched a resource guide on its website.

What other people are reading right now: