The only ways you can watch Wednesday's Seattle Mariners game at Safeco Field is to either be there in person or on Facebook Live.

In an effort to get younger fans watching Major League Baseball is experimenting by broadcasting 25 games this year only on the social media platform. One of those is Wednesday's game which starts at 12:40 p.m. PDT.

It won't be on TV, but you can still listen to it on the radio.

Rebecca Hale with the Seattle Mariners says the team has two online-only games scheduled through June, with the first one coming Wednesday.

You can watch it at this link.The stream goes live at 12:20 p.m. PDT, but if you go to it early you can set a reminder and Facebook will notify you when the stream is active.

You can also disable comments if you’d like to not be distracted by others, or you can participate and chat with other fans watching the stream with you.

MLB Network produces the stream, so they will not have the standard Mariners game announcers calling the game. The stream will also feature tighter camera angles that optimize the mobile experience as well.

Hale said the Mariners are excited to see how many people tune into the game and are open to MLB’s idea of trying to jump on to the streaming world which is quickly becoming a way of the future.

© 2018 KING