ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Right fielder Mitch Haniger threw out Johnny Field at the plate to end the game, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Sunday for their 17th win in 22 games.



Field tried to score from first on a two-out, bloop single by Carlos Gomez.



James Paxton struck out 10 and Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead home run for Seattle. Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino also homered for the Mariners, who took three of four from Tampa Bay.



Paxton (6-1) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings. The left-hander has allowed just 14 earned runs over 63 2/3 innings in going 5-0 over his last nine starts.



Edwin Diaz got defensive help from Haniger to post his 23rd save.



Seager gave Seattle a 5-3 lead on his seventh-inning drive off Jose Alvarado (0-3).



Wilson Ramos cut the Rays' deficit to 5-4 with an RBI single in the eighth off former Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome. Tampa Bay, which stopped an eight-game skid Saturday, got a homer from C.J. Cron.



Seattle is 21-9 in one-run games, while Tampa Bay dropped to 9-17.



Zunino ended Nathan Eovaldi's day by sending the right-hander's 102nd pitch into the left field seats for a two-run homer that made it 3-all in the sixth.



Eovaldi, making his third start since returning from a second Tommy John surgery in August 2016, allowed three runs and four hits.



After Field doubled in the third and later scored on a grounder by Mallex Smith, Cron had a solo drive and Jake Bauers hit an RBI double that put Tampa Bay up 3-1 in the fourth.



Cron has three hits - all homers - in his last 24 at-bats.



Cruz homered for the second consecutive game, a second-inning solo shot.



Rays shortstop Daniel Robertson experienced left hamstring tightness running out a grounder in the first and was replaced by Joey Wendle.



