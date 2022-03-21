Mariners' J.P. Crawford eyeing MLB playoffs, not focused on individual goals

After two strong seasons individually, J.P. Crawford has his sights set on team goals for the 2022 MLB season.

In 2020, J.P. Crawford won a gold glove. In 2021, many thought he should have been an All-Star. In 2022, Crawford doesn't seem too worried about individual accolades, he just wants to win.

"Everyone is hungry, hungrier than ever, so I'm excited to get going," Crawford said.

And J.P. -- along with Marco Gonzales and Mitch Haniger -- is excited to be one of the veteran leaders of this team.

"Oh, yes definitely, growing up I've always had a leadership role on my teams. So being here and knowing guys want to come up to me and ask me questions and stuff. I'm ready, I want to be that guy," said Crawford.

"He's the leader, he's the guy we look up to, to make the big play and all the routine plays and I think he brings a charisma and swagger to this team that is hugely important. It brings out some confidence in other players that might be closed off. So yeah, his value is unmeasurable, for sure," said Dylan Moore.

Crawford emphasizes having good chemistry in the clubhouse is a key ingredient to winning.

"It's big, you're with these guys 100 something days out of the year. You got to like one another. It's going to be a long year, so just to have that comradery already and we don't even know each other really. It's going to be good," Crawford said.

He's a dynamic defensive player, but J.P. also proved last season he's dangerous at the plate.

He led the team in hits, doubles and was second in walks and on-base percentage, but right now he has one and only one goal for spring training.