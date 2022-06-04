Mariners' season opener delayed due to bad weather in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins are delaying their season opener until Friday due to expected bad weather.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners’ season opener on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed until Friday due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The forecast in Minneapolis Thursday calls for a rain-snow mix and cold conditions. The Minnesota Twins announced the game was delayed Wednesday morning.

Friday's rescheduled game will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT, the same time it was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The Twins said tickets will be automatically transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game.

Robbie Ray is expected to start for the Mariners after agreeing to a $115 million, five-year contract. The 30-year-old left-hander will be the 16th different pitcher to start on opening day for Seattle since the franchise started play in 1977. Marco Gonzales started the previous three after Félix Hernández started 10 in a row from 2009-18.

Joe Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, is scheduled to be the first rookie to start for the Twins on opening day since Tom Hall in 1969. Acquired from Tampa Bay on July 22 in the Nelson Cruz trade, Ryan was a member of the U.S. team that won a silver medal at last summer's Olympics.

The Mariners and Twins are scheduled to play a four-game series through Monday next week. Seattle then heads to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox before going back west for their home opener.

The Mariners’ home opener in Seattle is scheduled for April 15 against the Houston Astros.