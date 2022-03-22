Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis hopes to put together a big year

At this year's spring training, Seattle's center fielder Kyle Lewis has been hitting, running, and playing catch, but he's still not a full go in all activities.

In 2020, Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis was Major League Baseball's AL rookie of the year. But last season, he only played in 36 games because of continued problems with his right knee.

At this year's spring training, the 26-year-old has been hitting, running, and playing catch, but he's still not a full go in all activities.

"It's feeling pretty good man, working back, knee rehab is always a tedious process, but I'm feeling pretty good man and just excited to try to put together a big year and help the guys out," said Lewis.

In 2021, Lewis had a surgery for a torn meniscus and then he had a setback in his recovery, which led him to being shut down.

"Definitely tough man, especially you know seeing the guys make the run towards the end there, but still part of the team. So those still cool to see just trying to do my part when I can too," said Lewis.

He's excited to return and about this year's team.

"The energy we got this year and the energy around the team and what we feel what we can do is at an all time high or you know in recent memory. So I feel like it's something I just want to jump right into when I can and just do my part," said Lewis.

But Lewis needs to be patient about his recovery.

"Definitely tough, I have a lot of conversations about what can I do today. What can I do, but you know, you do have to trust that, and me being a person who's had to do multiple knee rehabs in my career is kind of, you know over time, I feel like you kind of get a little bit more understanding of patience. As soon as I can I'll be out there and doing what I can to help the guys. So I just try to lean on that," said Lewis.