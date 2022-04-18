Mariners fans pay homage to 1995 squad at 2022 home opener

A group of passionate supporters went all out with their apparel for the Mariners' first home game of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For the Mariners' first home game of the 2022 MLB season, a group of passionate fans decided to go all out with their gear in the stands at T-Mobile Park.

Nine fans, representing a Seattle sports-centric social media account @funpolice206, dressed up as nine members of the 1995 Mariners and took in the team's home opener win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

"We decided that, let's do something fun for opening day, so we decided to dress as the 1995 Mariners with our friends," Tyler Milam told KING 5 Monday. "I mean that was the team that saved baseball in Seattle, I don't think we would have a team right now if it wasn't for that '95 squad."

Milam himself dressed up as former Mariners ace and Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, going all out with the jersey, hat, pants, belt and shoes the team wore during that season. He said he first had the idea when he dressed up as Johnson for Halloween a decade ago.

Along with Johnson, Milam and his friends wore the uniforms of Rich Amaral, Dan Wilson, Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner, Ken Griffey Jr., Joey Cora, Edgar Martinez and Tino Martinez.

The group went viral on social media, getting a shoutout from the Mariners' social media account as well as mentions on national and local broadcasts.

"As soon as we walked in, we started getting a ton of looks and it was great, we just kind of walked around the stadium and were getting high fives the whole time," Milam's cousin Kristian Lowrie said. "People wanted to take pictures, we felt like celebrities, it was fantastic."