Mariners unveil City Connect uniforms that pay homage to SODO, Pacific Northwest

The Mariners are the latest MLB team to unveil a City Connect jersey.

SEATTLE — At long last, the Mariners unveiled the team's new Nike City Connect uniform on Friday.

The uniforms will be worn every Friday home game, beginning on May 5.

“Our City Connect uniform celebrates Seattle’s baseball history in a bold, forceful design signaling a new era of baseball in the Pacific Northwest,” said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations.

The uniforms include an homage to the organization's original colors of Amarillo, Rush Blue and Sundown. A patch on the jersey sleeve features "PNW" with an image of Mount Rainier behind it.

Near the bottom of the jersey, the words "My Oh My" are featured as a tribute to longtime Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus.

Inside the jersey collar, "Sodo Mojo" is stitched in to recognize the neighborhood the organization has called home since its inception.

The jerseys are available for purchase in Mariners team stores beginning Friday, and Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, located across the street from the ballpark, will offer 20% off to fans wearing Nike Seattle Mariners City Connect gear all day Friday.