Mariners acquire pitcher Riley O'Brien in trade with Reds

The Mariners announced the team either will send a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for O'Brien.

SEATTLE — Shortly after Saturday night's loss to the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners announced they have acquired pitcher Riley O'Brien from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The @Mariners have acquired RHP Riley O'Brien from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/lzbR6vPQiw — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 17, 2022

O'Brien, a local product who played his high school baseball in Shoreline and started his college career at Everett Community College, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2021. He was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Wednesday, and now is returning to his hometown.

O'Brien originally was an eighth-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, after closing out his collegiate career at the College of Idaho. He was traded to Cincinnati in August 2020 for pitcher Cody Reed.

An offseason of high anticipation for fans in the Pacific Northwest was greeted with a complete performance by the Mariners Friday in their first appearance at T-Mobile Park since the final day of last season when Seattle was eliminated from the postseason race.

Yes, baseball is back. But it’s also the first full Major League Baseball season in two years and it comes at T-Mobile Park with no pandemic era restrictions.

Fans were also greeted with a new era at T-Mobile park: Cheap food. After decades of expensive stadium food prices, the fans welcome the new "value menu."