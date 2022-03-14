Seattle Mariners acquire Eugenio Suárez, Jesse Winker

The two were traded for Justin Dunn, Jake Fraley, Brandon Williamson, and a player yet to be named or cash.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker from Cincinnati, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced Monday.

The two from Cincinnati were traded for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, minor league pitcher Brandon Williamson, and a player yet to named or a monetary exchange.

“We’re incredibly excited at the chance to acquire two All-Star caliber players,” Dipoto said. “Jesse has been one of the premier offensive players in the league over the past two seasons, while Suárez brings a long track record as a power hitter. Our goal is to reach the postseason this year, and we feel that these additions give us the depth and impact in our lineup necessary to compete for one of those spots.”

So the lineup is now:

1. Crawford SS

2. France 1b

3. WINKER DH

4. Haniger RF

5. Suarez 3B

6. Frazier 2B

7. Lewis CF

8. Kelenic LF

9. Murphy C



Suárez, a 30-year-old infielder, leads the major leagues with 129 home runs since 2018. During that time, he accumulated 324 RBIs. He's played in eight major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds. He signed with the Tigers as a free agent in 2008 and made his major league debut on June 4, 2014.