Long grand slam in 10th, Mariners sweep Rays in 4-game set

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 for a four-game sweep.

The Rays owned the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak.

Long's first homer of the season came against Diego Castillo.

The Mariners walk it off AGAIN! They are now two games over .500 and have won 7 of their last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/idhoBwYaeB — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 20, 2021

Dylan Moore started Seattle's 10th with a bunt hit when Castillo's throw to third was too late to catch designated runner Taylor Trammell, who was pinch-running for Ty France.

Trammell then got caught in a rundown between third and home on Jake Bauers' grounder for the first out.